KOCHER, Glenn D.

KOCHER - Glenn D. Of Alden, NY, January 4, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Theresa (Kiener-Bicheler) Kocher and the late Frances (McCarthy) Kocher; dear father of Lawrence (Shirley), Barbara (Paul) Astri, Christine (L. Keith Rose), Charles (Lydia), David (Darlene), Deborah (Gilbert) Maue and Cynthia (Stanley) Krolick; stepfather of John (Kitty) and Thomas (Judy) Bicheler and Linda (Mark) Neilson; also survived by 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Floyd Kocher. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY, Monday, January 14th at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Sunday 3-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of St. John's, 2028 Sandridge Rd., Alden, NY. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com