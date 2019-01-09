JURKIEWICZ, Irene (Witerski)

Of Blasdell, NY unexpectedly January 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Jurkiewicz; dearest mother of Kevin (Jean) Jurkiewicz, Elaine Katkowski and Nancy Crawley; dearest sister of Virginia (late Edward) Kaprel and Theresa (Thomas) Saladyga; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and one great-grandaughter. The family will be present to receive friends, Friday from 3-8pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday morning at 9:30AM, at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY. (Please assemble at the Church). Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com