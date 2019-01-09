JANES, Virginia S. (Siracuse)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest January 7, 2019; beloved wife of the late Alvin Janes; devoted mother of Letizia "Lisa" Grasso and the late Linda (Robert) Warda; cherished grandmother of Amanda Grasso and Jessica Grasso; great-grandmother of Luella and Jackson; loving daughter of the late John and Mary Siracuse; dear sister of the late Grace James. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica (corner of Ridge Rd. and S. Park Ave.), Lackawanna, on Saturday morning at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com