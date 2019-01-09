Jamestown man charged with marijuana possession after traffic stop

A Jamestown man was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana during a traffic stop by State Police.

Nyan Maxwell, 21, was pulled over Sunday on Clyde Street in Jamestown for a traffic violation, troopers said.

While speaking to Maxwell, troopers allegedly smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle he was driving. A search of Maxwell's person and the inside of his vehicle turned up two bags containing 10 grams of marijuana, troopers said.

Maxwell was issued an appearance ticket and a traffic ticket. He was scheduled to appear later this month in Jamestown City Court, according to State Police.