Jamestown man arrested following alleged threat with hammer

Published

A Jamestown man was arrested early Wednesday after he allegedly threatened another man with a hammer, Jamestown Police reported.

Officers were called to a residence at 612 West Sixth St. shortly after 4 a.m., where a man claimed that Johnny Nunez Sr., 48, had allegedly threatened to hit him with a hammer, causing him to fear for his life.

Police said Nunez was taken into custody and transported to the city jail without incident. He was held on a charge of second-degree menacing.

