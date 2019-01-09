JACKSON, Jean

JACKSON - Jean Of So. Buffalo, NY; January 4, 2019; loving daughter of the late Joseph R. and Helen Mehegan Jackson; dear sister of Ronald and the late Vernon Jackson; beloved cousin of Dr. Micheal D. Greene; cherished aunt of Thomas Jackson, Sharon Fay, Mary Kay (Richard) Fay, Denise (Gregg) Bonfman, Jean Marie (Kevin) Jurkiewicv; Jeffrey (Judy), Ronald Scott and Joseph (Sandy) Jackson; also survived by many great and great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3-6 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME,1884 So. Park Ave. (near Tifft). Please assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 AM Friday at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share condolences at: www.nightengalefuneralhome.com