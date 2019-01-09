HIPPELE, Beulah E. (Zimmerman)

Formerly of Hamburg, in Marietta, GA, January 4, 2019; wife of the late Raymond Hippele, Jr.; mother of Gale Manley and Raymond (Claire) Hippele, III; sister of the late Sylvia (late Donald) Kess; also survived by three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren; predeceased by one granddaughter. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Thursday 7-9 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Church, Friday at 11 AM. Register www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com