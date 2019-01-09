Hamburg councilman denies asking for endorsement before vote

Hamburg Councilman Michael Mosey denied he asked for a public endorsement for re-election before he voted on a Planning Board appointment.

Mosey provided the third and deciding vote Monday for Kaitlyn McCormick over Planning Board Chairman Dan O'Connell, calling her "by far the best candidate." Republican town Chairman Mark Cuda said Mosey asked Cuda and O'Connell, who also is chairman of the party's candidate screening committee, to publicly endorse him in exchange for voting for O'Connell.

Mosey disputed that.

"He was trying to strong-arm me into making this appointment," Mosey said of Cuda.

Cuda vowed not to endorse Mosey, but he said he would follow the wishes of the full committee. Mosey said if he does not get the endorsement, he will run in the primary.