GRIEVE, Jean Ruth (Berry)

Grieve - Jean Ruth (nee Berry)

Passed away on January 7, 2019, beloved wife of the late Emerson Grieve, loving mother of Deborah Shanahan, Jeffrey (Cindy Mitchell) Grieve and Carole Lonergan; loving grandmother of Kelly (Richard) Meister, Christopher (Amy) Shanahan, Kathleen (Peter Violante) Penders and Molly (Paul) Sowinski; great-grandmother of Chelsea (Christina), Brianna (Frank), Caelynn, Liam, Ryan, Lucas and Ella; great-great- grandmother of Madison; sister of Roy Berry and the late Richard Berry and Joyce Sokach. Friends and family may call Thursday from 4-7 pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road, where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Buffalo, John Hopkins University - Frontotemporal Dementia and Young-Onset Dementia Clinic and/ or the Erie County SPCA. Mrs. Grieve retired from the Buffalo Police Dept. as a Report Technician. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com