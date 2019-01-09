GRANT, Kenneth E.

GRANT - Kenneth E. Age 64, January 5, 2019, of Kenmore, NY; beloved father of Erik (Nicole) Grant and Joshua (Corinna) Grant; adored grandfather of Ethan, Andrew, Ashley, Allison, and Alexis; dear uncle to several nieces and nephews; also survived by the mother of his children, Cecelianne Seidel; predeceased by his parents, Edward and Irene (nee Sherman) Grant and sister, Deborah Wiechec. Friends may call Friday 3-7 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences

