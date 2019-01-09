Grand Island hockey player Abby Blair commits to Division I St. Anselm

Kenmore/Grand Island junior forward Abby Blair has committed to play Division I hockey at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire.

Blair, who attends Grand Island, had 10 goals and five assists in 19 games last season and has seven goals and four assists this season.

"I had several other opportunities but chose St. Anselm because it was the best fit for me regarding hockey, academics and what I was looking for in a college," said Blair, who also plays in the Buffalo Bisons organization. "Top recruits commit as early as freshmen, there are only so many spots in women’s hockey so waiting until next year may not have given me this opportunity."