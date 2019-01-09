Gloria M. Yetto, 90, co-owner of family meat business

Aug. 31, 1928 – Jan. 5, 2019

Gloria M. Yetto, of Getzville, co-owner of a family meat business, died Jan. 5 in Brothers of Mercy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clarence. She was 90.

Born in Buffalo, the former Gloria Marie Amodeo was the youngest of 12 children and a graduate of Annunciation Academy. She studied to become a secretary at Bryant & Stratton Business Institute, where she met her husband, Bruno C. Yetto.

After they were married in 1949, she modeled at Loffredo Photography Studio in Buffalo. In the 1970s, she and her husband joined her brother, Joseph Amodeo, and his wife, Kathyrn, in operating Superior Meat Products in Amherst. She retired in the 1990s.

She and her husband were charter members of the SS. Peter and Paul Executive Club, a charitable group now known as the Jolly Boys of Williamsville that is credited with helping to revive the annual Amherst/Williamsville Old Home Days celebration..

Her husband, a grocery and butcher shop worker, died in 2015.

Survivors include two sons, Dr. Robert J. and Mark P.; a daughter, Karen R. Boatman; six grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Wednesday, Jan. 9, in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville.