GARDNER, James F.

Of Angola, entered into rest January 7, 2019; loving husband of Sis E. (nee Enser) Gardner; devoted father of Alyssa Gardner and Nolan Gardner; beloved son of Joseph and Mary (nee Tighe) Gardner; dear brother of Joseph (Monica) Gardner, Patricia (Daniel) Ott and Christopher (Julie) Gardner; son-in-law of Bessie Enser and brother-in-law of John (Kim) Enser and Ronald (Laurie) Enser; also loved by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit Lombardo funeral home, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 1-3PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. Mr. Gardner served in the United States Marine Corps. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.