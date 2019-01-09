Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Buffalo 110, Toledo 80
Buffalo forward Nick Perkins dunks against Toledo during the first half of a College basketball game at Alumni Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Ronaldo Segu passes around Toledo defender A.J. Edu during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Toledo guard Chris Darrington shoots over Buffalo defender Jayvon Graves.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo defender C.J. Massinburg knocks the ball away from Toledo forward Willie Jackson.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalou2019s C.J. Massinburg defends Toledo forward Willie Jackson.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk argues a foul call during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Ronaldo Segu and Toledo defender Jaelan Sanford battle for a loose ball during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Nate Oats gestures to his team against Toledo during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Dontay Caruthers dunks against Toledo.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Dontay Caruthers shoots against Toledo.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Nick Perkins drives around Toledo defender A.J. Edu.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo defender Jayvon Graves and Toledou2019s Luke Knapke battle for a rebound.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Nick Perkins grabs a rebound against Toledo.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard C.J. Massinburg drives to the basket on Toledou2019s Willie Jackson.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Nate Oats cheers on his team against Toledo.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Nick Perkins is defended by Toledou2019s A.J. Edu.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Jeremy Harris shoots against Toledo during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Davonta Jordan drives to the basket against Toledo.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Toledo defender A.J. Edu chases a loose ball against Buffalo.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo center Brock Bertram shoots against Toledo.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo players celebrate a basket against Toledo.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Jeremy Harris shoots over Toledo defender Nate Navigato.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
More Galleries
Smiles at InfoTech Winter Bash in Labatt Brew House
Buffalo Bulls 77, Ball State Cardinals 65
O'Hara 67, St. Francis 53
Senior Stroll at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Root & Bloom: Restaurant review
January Home of the Month: City living
The Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome
Catches of the Week (Jan. 16)
Photo:
1
/ 23
Wednesday, January 9, 2019
Buffalo 110, Toledo 80
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
Jeremy Harris scores 34 points to lead UB in rout of Toledo
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article