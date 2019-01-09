FRY, Warren H.

FRY - Warren H.

68, Monday, January 7, 2019; beloved father of Emily Fry and Kathryn (Brian) Swatland; grandfather of Sarah, Edward, Dillon, and the late Brady; son of the late James W. and Jean (nee Cote) Fry; lifelong friend of Patricia Rofot; brother of Marsha (late Donna Ahrend) Fry, Brian (Elizabeth) Fry, and the late James, David, and Donald Fry; also survived by many loving relatives. Warren was a lifelong resident of Crescent Beach in Canada, and was also a lifelong member of the WSRC. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Gathering on Friday, January 11, from 4-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), City of Tonawanda, where closing prayers will be said at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 333 Summer St., Buffalo, NY 14222. Share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com.