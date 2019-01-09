Owner of Classic Fence gets 5 years probation for fraud

A Pendleton fence installer was sentenced Monday in state Supreme Court to five years' probation after admitting that he accepted payments from more than 50 clients while failing to perform any work for them, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Frederick DeNormand, 74, owner of Classic Fence and Lumber, had agreed to pay back $138,573 to the victims as part of his plea deal. To date, DeNormand has paid back about $25,000, authorities said. DeNormand's business is no longer in operation.

DeNormand pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree scheme to defraud in July.

Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek ordered DeNormand to write letters of apology to his victims as part of his plea.