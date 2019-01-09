FALSONE, Joseph J.

FALSONE - Joseph J. Of Lockport, January 6, 2019. Husband of the late Phyllis (Scarpello) Falsone; father of the late Michael Mark (Lisa) Falsone and the late Annamarie Akromas; grandfather of Joseph J. and Andrea N. Falsone; dear friend of Shales and Rosemary Caicedo; also survived by extended family and many dear friends. Family will be present on Friday, from 4-7PM at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated from All Saints Church (Church St., in Lockport), Saturday at 9:30AM. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.