Dillard scores UB record 43 points in OT win at Eastern Michigan

Coming off her lowest scoring output of the season, Cierra Dillard bounced back in a big way Wednesday night, scoring a University at Buffalo women's basketball record 43 points in the Bulls' to 91-84 overtime victory over Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti, Mich.

Dillard, who had only 15 points in a 74-71 overtime loss to Ohio University in UB's Mid-American Conference opener last Saturday at Alumni Arena, started off slowly Wednesday, too. She had only seven points at the half which saw the Bulls leading 32-29.

However, she scored 36 in the second half and overtime, making 14 of 24 shots overall, 4 of 10 from 3-point range, and 11 of 16 free throws. She also had five rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Dillard's 43 points was matched by the Eagles' Danielle Minott, a transfer from Syracuse. Last season, Minott scored an EMU record 44 points in a loss to UB when she made eight 3-pointers. She made 7 of 12 from beyond the arc Wednesday.

The previous UB record was 39 points by Brittany Hedderson against Oakland in 2011.

Sophomore Hanna Hall had a career high 20 points for UB including a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in regulation that sent the game to overtime tied at 76. EMU turned the ball over before it could get a shot to win it.

In overtime, Dillard hit a three to tie the game at 81 then scored on a layup with 2:18 to play to put the Bulls in front for good.

Minott fouled out with 21 seconds left, sending Dillard to the line where she made one of two free throws for an 88-83 lead.

Bona men rout Saint Joseph's

The last thing you would expect when St. Bonaventure meets Saint Joseph's in men's basketball is a blowout. That exactly what the Bonnies turned in Wednesday night at the Reilly Center.



Bona (5-10)took a 17-1 lead and went on to a 73-47 victory over the Hawks (7-8) for its first Atlantic 10 Conference victory in two starts. Saint Joseph's picked to finish in the preseason A-10 poll dropped to 0-3 in conference play with losses by 24, 14 and 26 points.



It was St. Bonaventure's ninth win in the last 11 meetings with the Hawks since the 2014 conference tournament. Until Wednesday, the largest margin of victory for the Bonnies in the recent rivalry was 11 points.



Although they have a losing record, the Bonnies' five victories have all been blowouts, with an average winning margin of 28 points. They've also had losses by 20, 18 and 33 points.



Saint Joseph's missed its first seven field goal attempts and turned the ball over three times before getting its first field goal after 7:05 had been played. By then Bona was in command. It was 39-12 at halftime, with the Bonnies making 17 of 30 shots (56.7 percent) to 5 of 26 for the Hawks (18.5). Saint Joseph's was 0 for 13 from 3-point range in the first half.



Surprisingly, senior forward Courtney Stockard, St. Bonaventure's leading scorer at 16.5 ppg had only two points in the first-half rout, although he finished with 11 points.



Junior forward LaDarien Griffin was Bona's high scorer with 19 points, including a 3-pointer that beat the first-half buzzer. Nelson Kaputo also had 12 points for the Bonnies while Kyle Lofton had 11 and Osun Osunniyi had 10 points and 12 rebounds.



Lamarr Kimble had 16 points for Saint Joseph's. Charlie Brown, who went into the game as the A-10 scoring leader at 20.2 ppg, was limited to 11 points on 4 for 13 shooting, 0 for 4 from 3-point range.

The Bonnies will play next on Saturday in an A-10 game against Fordham at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.