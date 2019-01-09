DAVIDOVICH, Michael E.

DAVIDOVICH - Michael E. January 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances E. (nee Jones) Davidovich; loving father of Cheryl (Michael) Casey, and the late Michael P. Davidovich; father-in-law of Donna Davidovich; dear grandfather of Paul (Shannon), Andrew, and Michele Coffey and Adrienne Davidovich; brother of Alyce Scheldrup; predeceased by several brothers and sisters; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call, Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9PM at the James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc., 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 12 noon. Michael was a decorated WWII Veteran, past commander of the Orchard Park American Legion and lifelong member of VFW Post 6247 and Windom Fire Company. Share online condolences at: www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com.