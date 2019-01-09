CSP coach Ty Harper nominated for Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year

Ty Harper, who led Clymer/Sherman/Panama to the state Class D football championship, is the Buffalo Bills' nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.

Coaches are recognized for "their character and integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success," according a news release. One coach is nominated by each of the 32 NFL teams.

CSP captured its first Section VI, Far West Regional and New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association Class D championships in its fourth season as a merged program and went a perfect 13-0.

All the nominees are invited to attend the Pro Bowl in Orlando and will receive VIP access and accommodations at various events such as Pro Bowl practices, the Play Football High School Skills Showdown and Play Football Celebrity Flag game, the release said. Each coach also can nominate a senior on his roster to participate in the Skills Showdown event.

The Shula award winner will be announced during the Pro Bowl broadcast on Jan. 27. The winner also will be recognized during the NFL Honors event on Feb. 2, the night before the Super Bowl.

Two finalists will receive a $15,000 donation with $10,000 going to their schools' football programs.