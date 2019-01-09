Channel 7 changes anchors at noon and weekends

New year, new anchor arrangement at WKBW-TV (Channel 7).

With Keith Radford working a reduced schedule, Madison Carter has taken over the noon anchor post at the station only six months after arriving at the ABC affiliate.

Radford announced in July that he would be shifting to part time in 2019.

"I’ve been thinking about cutting back or retiring,” he said back in July. “It is a mutual decision. They asked me to stay a year or two working part time.”

A native of Windsor, Ont., who became an American citizen in 1989, Radford joined Channel 7 from a Salt Lake City, Utah, station in 1987 and has been anchoring here ever since through the station’s highs and lows.

A graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, Carter came to Channel 7 last summer from WVIR-TV, the NBC affiliate in Charlottesville, Va., and has been the weekend anchor.

Radford will continue to be the solo anchor at 5:30 p.m. and be the co-anchor with Ashley Rowe at 6 p.m.

In the new alignment, Jeff Rusack is anchoring Saturday and Ali Touhey will anchor Sunday.

Channel 7 General Manager Michael Nurse said the arrangement allows the station to have Rusack and Touhey to be reporters for four days a week.

“We are thrilled to have Madison anchor five days a week,” said Nurse. “She is a solid reporter with a great presence on the anchor desk. She will also continue to report for the news.