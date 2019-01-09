Share this article

Dr. Thomas Lawrence will serve as president and CEO of Catholic Medical Partners. (provided photo)

Catholic Medical Partners names new CEO

Published

Dr. Thomas P. Lawrence will return to Buffalo to serve as president and CEO of Catholic Medical Partners.

The Buffalo native was most recently chief medical officer at Innovative Health Alliance of New York in Albany. Catholic Medical Partners is a network of nearly 1,000 physicians who are affiliated with Catholic Health.

Lawrence will begin his new role on Feb. 18. He fills a vacancy created when Dr. Michael Edbauer left last summer for a position with HealthNow New York.

Matt Glynn – Matt Glynn has been a business reporter with The Buffalo News since 2000. He is a native of Youngstown and lives in Buffalo.
