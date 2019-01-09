Catholic Medical Partners names new CEO

Dr. Thomas P. Lawrence will return to Buffalo to serve as president and CEO of Catholic Medical Partners.

The Buffalo native was most recently chief medical officer at Innovative Health Alliance of New York in Albany. Catholic Medical Partners is a network of nearly 1,000 physicians who are affiliated with Catholic Health.

Lawrence will begin his new role on Feb. 18. He fills a vacancy created when Dr. Michael Edbauer left last summer for a position with HealthNow New York.