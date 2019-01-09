CARROW, Onalee "Bonnie" (Brass)

On January 6, 2019, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late Howard; loving mother of Michael (Deborah), Patricia Scott, late Christopher, Cathleen (Michael) DeJames, David (Colleen), Neil (Deanne) and Janet (George) Antecki, dear sister of Ronald; devoted grandmother of 14 and cherished great-grandmother of seven; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Thursday, January 10, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake, on Friday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Please share online condolences at www.Lakesidefuneralhome.com.