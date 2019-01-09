CARLONI, Daneen E.

CARLONI - Daneen E. Passed away following a long courageous battle with cancer on January 7, 2019, age 50; beloved mother of Faith and Jordan Dycha; loving daughter of Bonnie (nee McDermott) and the late Patrick D. Carloni; dear sister of Holli (Joshua) Brown and the late Peter Carloni; she will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. The family will be present Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Rd. (Rt. 20A). Family and friends are invited Saturday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Please assemble at church. Interment to immediately follow in Nativity of Our Lord Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Daneen's memory to the American Cancer Society of WNY or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Daneen was a NYS Corrections Officer at the Elmira Correctional Facility.