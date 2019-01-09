BUCKI, Teddy J.

BUCKI - Teddy J. Of Hamburg, NY, January 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Brenkus) Bucki; loving father of Ronald (Ruth), James (Patricia), and the late Robert Bucki; cherished grandfather of Jeff, Greg, Eric Bucki, and Kristan Mackiewicz; adored great-grandfather of Caridee, Izzy, Allison, Nolan, Elliott, and Bridget; dearest brother of the late Alberta (late Stanley) Grupka and the late Henry (Natalie) Bucki; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), and where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday morning at 10 am. Interment will follow in Lakeside Cemetery. Mr. Bucki was a USMC WWII Veteran who fought in Iwo Jima, member of the VFW Post #1419, American Legion Post #527, and K of C #2220. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com