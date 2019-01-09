[BN] Blitz newsletter: How J.P. Losman was on both ends of Nick Saban's two most-recent blowouts

Alabama's 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday marked the program's largest defeat in 12 seasons under coach Nick Saban.

The last time Saban lost like that, he was coaching against the Bills.

Saban was in his second and final year as Dolphins coach in December 2006 when J.P. Losman threw three touchdown passes to lead the Bills to a 21-0 win. Prior to Monday, that game marked the last time Saban lost by more than 14 points.

Ironically, Losman was on the winning end of Monday's blowout as well – he's studying under Clemson's Dabo Swinney as a coaching intern this season.

What to do with Shaq Lawson? The Bills have until 4 p.m. on May 2 to decide whether they'll pick up the fifth-year option on Shaq Lawson's contract. Lawson has one more year remaining on his rookie deal, but the Bills have the option to add another season at a higher salary if they'd like, according to terms laid out in the collective bargaining agreement. The Bills under Sean McDermott already chose not to pick up the fifth-year option on one player they inherited (Sammy Watkins), but Lawson's progression this season could tip the scales in his favor.

One factor that gives teams incentive to exercise fifth-year options on players they're not sold on is the fact that their fifth-year money is only guaranteed for injury. While it would be unusual, the Bills could theoretically pick up Lawson's option but then cut him after the season if they're feeling buyers' remorse. Lawson's fifth-year money would become fully guaranteed if he remained on the roster at the start of the 2020 league year.

