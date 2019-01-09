BlueCross BlueShield of WNY to take grant applications

BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York's Blue Fund will begin taking letters for grant requests from $100,000 to $500,000 in size.

Nonprofit organizations working in behavioral health, cardiovascular health, diabetes, healthcare workforce development, healthy children and the opioid epidemic are eligible and will have to show how they are ready to expand on the success of earlier work.

The deadline for an online letter submission is Feb. 4 at bcbswny.com/bluefund. Those who make the first cut will be invited to submit full proposals.

Blue Fund was launched in July and awarded more than $2.7 million to nine organizations across Western New York in November.