Share this article

print logo
Workers install the BlueCross BlueShield logo on the outside of the new building in 2007. (News file photo)

BlueCross BlueShield of WNY to take grant applications

| Published | Updated

BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York's Blue Fund will begin taking letters for grant requests from $100,000 to $500,000 in size.

Nonprofit organizations working in behavioral health, cardiovascular health, diabetes, healthcare workforce development, healthy children and the opioid epidemic are eligible and will have to show how they are ready to expand on the success of earlier work.

The deadline for an online letter submission is Feb. 4 at bcbswny.com/bluefund. Those who make the first cut will be invited to submit full proposals.

Blue Fund was launched in July and awarded more than $2.7 million to nine organizations across Western New York in November.

Samantha Christmann – Samantha Christmann covers retail for The Buffalo News and writes the Discount Diva column.
There are no comments - be the first to comment