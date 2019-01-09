BEACH, Blythe H.

BEACH - Blythe H. Of Buffalo, NY, January 5, 2019. Loving daughter of Jolene R. Case, Justin S. Beach, Lana Tibbetts and Ruthie Calarco; sister of Marley and Juniper Beach; granddaughter of Patricia Wilson and Sharon Beach. The family will be present Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 5-7 PM for a Memorial Gathering at the nightengale funeral home, 1884 South Park Ave. (near Tifft St.), Buffalo, NY, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Sadie's Safe Harbor Canine Rescue. Arrangements by: castiglia funeral home, inc., 824-6435. Please share your condolences online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com