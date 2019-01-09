Share this article

Bankruptcy filings fall 4.1 percent in Buffalo-Rochester region

Published

Bankruptcy filings in the Buffalo-Rochester region declined 4.1 percent in 2018, after a rare increase the year before.

The total number of cases filed was 4,117, according to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court's Western District of New York. The figure included a 12.7 percent decline in December from the year before.

Full-year bankruptcy filings in the Buffalo-Rochester region had dropped each year since 2009 before a 3.3 percent increase in 2017.

Matt Glynn – Matt Glynn has been a business reporter with The Buffalo News since 2000. He is a native of Youngstown and lives in Buffalo.
