ALESSI, Karen P.

ALESSI - Karen P. Of Buffalo, entered into rest on January 8, 2019. Devoted mother of Anthony Alessi (Chelsie Zuppa); grandmother of three; loving daughter of the late Rosalie (late Charles) Spencer and the late Salvatore Alessi; dear sister of Sarah (Marlin) Gress and Rosalyn (Larry) Schiavone; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday, from 3-7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court St., Buffalo, on Friday at 9:30AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations in Karen's name may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.