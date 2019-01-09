Act fast: Kentucky Greg's barbecue to make short-lived return

It was a sad time in Buffalo-area barbecue when Kentucky Greg's closed last May after 21 years of service.

While owners Greg and Pamela Englehardt have catered events and organized pop-up service featuring items such as Brunswick Stew, smoked chicken and a line of desserts, Jan. 12 will mark one of the few times that Kentucky Greg's has offered barbecue staples since its closing.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2186 George Urban Blvd. in Depew, customers can pick up pre-orders - made by Jan. 9 by calling 685-6599 or messaging the business' Facebook page - from the following list of from-scratch items:

St. Louis ribs (full rack) - $20.50

Bar-B-Q chicken (whole) - $10.55

Hickory baked beans - pint for $5.75, quart for $9.75.

Corn bread, side - two muffins for $1.95, a dozen for $9.

Customers may request the items hot or cold.

Desserts from Sweets of the South:

White chocolate macadamia nut bread pudding with amaretto sauce or pumpkin bread pudding with rum sauce, two pieces for $11.90.

Red velvet cupcakes with cream cheese frosting, $2.50 each, six for $15 and a dozen for $24.

“Big Pig” sugar cookies, $2.50 each, a dozen for $24.

The pick-up Saturday doubles as a chance to donate to nonprofit Hope Project of WNY; Kentucky Greg's will accept hygiene items, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies and more.

