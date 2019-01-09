3 can't-miss shows: Gabby's World, Wild Rivers, Dr Fadeaway

Gabby's World, 7 p.m. Jan. 10, 9th Ward @ Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.), $12.

Lo-fi indie-pop outfit Gabby's World will be making an early year stop in Babeville's cozy basement venue.

Formally known as Eskimeaux, and then also Ó for a moment, the newly rebranded project of songwriter Gabrielle Smith will be in town to share songs from her November-released effort "Best On Beast." The exuberant record is the follow up to 2015's fantastic album "O.K.," which was released under her Eskimeaux moniker.

Fans of artists like Laura Marling, Xiu Xiu and Sufjan Stevens should be drawn to Smith's ever-changing bedroom-pop act.

Yowler, the solo project of musician Maryn Jones (All Dogs, Saintseneca) will be joining Gabby's World at Babeville. Her intimate new album "Black Dog in My Path" dropped back in October.

Fresh off returning to the scene, sadcore emo act Honey COMA is tapped to provide local support.

Wild Rivers, 7 p.m. Jan. 15, 9th Ward @ Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.), $10.

Toronto folk-rock act Wild Rivers will nestle into the 9th Ward for a performance. The harmony-filled act's "Far Departed" Tour will be crossing the border in support of the band's latest offering "Eighty-Eight." The five-track EP, the follow-up to its well-received 2016 debut (27 million Spotfiy streams and counting), is a wistful and romantic collection of tunes that recall the likes of the Lumineers, Fleetwood Mac and the Lone Bellow.

The group's winter batch of dates will find it traveling through the Northeast before returning to its native Canada for the string of shows into March.

Dr Fadeaway, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Sugar City (1239 Niagara St.), $5.

Sugar City's DIY headquarters will be hosting a mid-week bill of synth-driven acts headlined by Detroit group Dr Fadeaway.

Forming in Southern California in 2016 as the project of musician Alathea Reese, the dream-pop band relocated to the Midwest as a fleshed out trio the following year. Dropped during the final days of summer, the three-piece's latest offering of music, the 5-track "Cosa Rimane," is a shimmering and lush collection of 1980's influenced dream-pop of that recalls the likes of Au Revoir Simone, Beach House and Melody's Echo Chamber.

Sharing the bill with Dr. Fadeaway will experimental pop artist Medusa. The local musician ended her busy, breakout year by sharing her new album "rosie" in December.

Also performing will young new wave act Berlin Boys.