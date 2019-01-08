WNY college hoops: Griffs fall to Brown in overtime

Isaiah Reese and Malik Johnson of Canisius hit clutch 3-pointers in the final minute of regulation but Brown forced overtime on a basket with 2 seconds left and went on to a 97-90 victory over the Golden Griffins Tuesday night in a nonconference game at the Koessler Athletic Center.

The visiting Bears (11-4) from the Ivy League led almost the entire second half until Reese hit a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left and Johnson followed with another with 0:16 to go to give Canisius the lead.

The Griffs had a 37-35 halftime margin, but fell behind when Brown’s Desmond Cambridge opened the second half with a 3-pointer.

A layup by Tamenang Choh with 2 seconds left in regulation sent the game to the extra period. Canisius never gained the lead in overtime.

Cambridge, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, scored 31 points and was 7-for-13 from 3-point range before he fouled out late in the overtime.

Choh, a 6-5 sophomore, had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the winners.

Johnson led Canisius (5-9) with 19 points. Takal Molson finished with 18 points after a slow start. Reese finished with 15 and Scott Hitchon had 15, all in the first half.

Canisius’ largest lead was 32-24 late in the first half. Brown led by as many as 10, 73-63, with 7:31 to play in the second half.

The Griffs, who are off to a 2-0 start in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with road wins at Marist and Siena last week, have two tough conference tests awaiting them this weekend. They will face Rider, the preseason favorite to win the MAAC, on Friday at 7 p.m. and defending MAAC champion Iona at 2 p.m. on Sunday, both at Koessler.

Bona home to Hawks

St. Bonaventure will play its first Atlantic 10 Conference home game of the season today when Saint Joseph’s comes to the Reilly Center for a 7 p.m. game.

Both the Bonnies (4-10, 0-1) and the Hawks (7-7, 0-2) will be looking for their first conference win. Bona has lost its last five games but has a full complement of 11 scholarship players available for the second time this season. That includes freshman guard Dominick Welch (Cheektowaga), who missed nine games with a foot injury before making a brief appearance in Sunday’s 68-53 loss at George Mason.

Coach Phil Martelli’s Saint Joseph’s team has lost conference home games to George Mason (85-60) and George Washington (70-56).

This is a very young Saint Joseph’s team, which starts three sophomores, a junior and one freshman. Sophomore forward Charlie Brown Jr. leads the A-10 in scoring at 20.2 points per game.

UB women on road

The University at Buffalo women (8-4 overall) will be looking for their first Mid-American Conference win at Eastern Michigan (7-5, 0-1 MAC). The Bulls lost their conference opener at home to Ohio University, 74-71, in overtime.

UB and Eastern played an overtime game in their last meeting, when the Bulls won, 97-92, at Alumni Arena last Jan. 31.

Daemen breaks through

Daemen College is ranked in the NCAA Division II Sports Informational Directors of America national media poll for the first time ever this week.

Coach Mike MacDonald’s Wildcats are ranked No. 14 in the Week Seven poll announced Tuesday.

Daemen (11-2, 3-0 ECC) earned 169 points in the poll voting, one day after being named the No. 1 in the D2SIDA East Region media poll.

One of Daemen’s two losses was to No. 6-ranked Saint Edwards University on Sunday in Austin, Texas.

"It’s a true testament to the resiliency of this team to withstand all of the injuries that we have had in order to be in this position," MacDonald said. "The fun thing is that Western New York is really starting to notice how good this group is and how much fun they are to watch."

Daemen will return to East Coast Conference play against unbeaten Molloy College on Friday in a battle for first place at Lumsden Gymnasium. The teams played a double-overtime game with Daemen winning, 102-98, in Molloy’s visit last February.