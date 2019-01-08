WILCZAK, Frank

WILCZAK - Frank January 6, 2019. Beloved husband of 56 years to Dorothy (nee Grzedzicki); devoted father of Denise, Francine (Todd Weiss) Wilczak, Jaime (Kevin) Baldwin and Amy (Mark) Nies; loving grandfather of Jackson Nies, Xavier and Tristan Baldwin; dearest son of the late Helen Szkotnicki; dearest brother-in-law of Lorrie (John Sr.) Hunt; fond uncle of John (Christine) Hunt, Jr., Kim Hunt, Tiffany (Noel) Zimny and Jeffrey (Robert) Hunt; also survived by great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Family will be present Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where services will be held Thursday at 8:45 AM and at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 9:30 AM. Frank was a U.S. Army Veteran in the 24th Infantry Division, a lifelong member of Doyle Hose Co. #2, a member of Central Council, Western and Southwestern Fire Organizations, FASNY, Fireman's Memorial Exhibit Center, Buffalo Fire Historical Society and Polish Genealogical Society. Frank Retired from General Motors in 1997. The family wishes to thank Hospice Buffalo for their care and compassion. www.Pietszak.com