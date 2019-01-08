Vizzi's, closed since December fire, plans to reopen after repairs

The owner of Vizzi's plans to reopen the Kenmore restaurant known for heaping fish fries and massive burgers once repairs to damage from a December fire are completed.

The Dec. 5 fire struck an apartment above the restaurant at 967 Kenmore Ave., east of Colvin Boulevard, WIVB reported. The restaurant, named home to Buffalo's best burger in 2008 by The Buffalo News, has been closed since the fire.

Customers have asked through Facebook if Vizzi's will reopen. The restaurant has responded that it will once repairs are made, but did not offer a timeline.

Sean Honan bought Vizzi's from founders Joe and Mindy Vizzi 13 months ago and promised not to make changes.

Honan didn't respond to a request for comment. Reached via Facebook message, the restaurant said it did not have an update.