Vegan haven Merge puts restaurant operations on pause

Merge, the Delaware Avenue restaurant that put vegans first, has hit the pause button.

In a posting on the restaurant's website, owner Sarah Schneider said it would "no longer be operating as a full scale restaurant for the time being."

It will open for special events in February and March, where customers can use outstanding gift cards. Catering will continue, Schneider said.

"This does not mean we have ruled out reopening in our normal capacity, but, I believe, that with all things, we need time to pause and breathe and plan our next step," she wrote.

When Merge opened in 2009, it offered the city's widest array of vegan food available in a classy restaurant setting, with live music another staple. Meat, fish, and cheese were available, but for once plant-based cuisine was front and center.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.