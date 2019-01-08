Share this article

UB official, lawyers are joining key Amherst boards

Two lawyers and a college administrator are joining three Town of Amherst panels that do everything from approve tax breaks to review new developments. The Amherst Town Board made the appointments at Monday's reorganizational meeting.

The town tabbed Hadar Borden for a seven-year term on the Amherst Industrial Development Agency board. She replaces E. Marshall Wood Jr., whose term expired Dec. 31.

Borden is program director for a University at Buffalo entrepreneurship center. She ran unsuccessfully for Town Board in 2015.

Michael Chmiel, an attorney with Chelus Herdzik Speyer & Monte, is joining the Planning Board, replacing Duncan Black with a seven-year term.

And Ann M. Nichols, a lawyer with Dolce Panepinto, takes a seat on the Zoning Board of Appeals, replacing Gary Palumbo with a five-year term.

