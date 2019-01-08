THOMAS, Richard F.

THOMAS - Richard F. 74, of Gowanda, NY passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019. Born March 19, 1944 son of the late Eugene and Josephine (Rano) Thomas. On February 27, 1965, he married the former Irma Schuster who survives. Mr. Thomas served in the Army National Guard. He worked at National Fuel for over 40 years as a meter reader and worked his way to Logistics Manager, at the Materials Management Division. Mr. Thomas was a member of St. Joseph's RC Church in Gowanda, American Legion Post #409, was an avid golfer, and a member of Tri County Country Club. Besides his loving wife of 53 years, he is survived by two daughters, Michelle Cheatham and Danielle Costa; three grandchildren, Zachary, Dante and Aliya; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Donna Victor. Friends may call on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, from 10-11:30am, from Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 105 East Main Street in Gowanda, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at noon at St. Joseph's RC Church, in Gowanda, NY. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.