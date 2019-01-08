STROSKY, Michael P. "Mike"

Of West Seneca, NY on January 5, 2019. Devoted husband to Diane (nee Chavanne); beloved father of Michael (Ali) Strosky, Jennifer Strosky (Joe) and Dana Strosky; loving grandfather of Joseph, Tucker, Madelyn and London; also survived by many nieces, nephews, siblings and friends. Friends and family are welcome to a celebration of Michael's life at Mulberry Italian Restaurant at 64 Jackson Ave., Lackawanna, NY 14218 on Sunday, January 13, 2019 from 12-3 PM. Online condolences can be offered at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.