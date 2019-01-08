SPOTH, Lucille M. (Brenon)

At 94, of Tonawanda township, January 6, 2019. Wife of the late Paul A. Spoth; dear mother of William (Harriett) Spoth, Barbara (Gary) Gorenflo, Michael (Donna) and John (Caroline) Spoth; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Margaret and Leo Brenon; sister of Dolores (late Gerard) Thuman, Helen (late "Dusty") Cassavaugh, Sue (John) May, and the late Edward, Leo Jr., Charles, Joseph Brenon, Margaret Kraft, Agnes Suter, Anna Jurek, Rosemary Harms, and Gloria Moody. Sister-in-law of Jean (Al) Turton, and the late Robert, Martin, Joseph Spoth, Beatrice Seiler, Mary Wandell, Edna Beiter, Florence Ferguson and Lucille Hoy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Thursday, 3-7PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist RC Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., at Highland Pkwy., Kenmore, Friday at 9:30Am. Please meet at church. Memorials to Beachwood/Blocher Foundation, 2235 Millersport Hwy., Getzillve, NY 14068 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com.