SHAFFER, Beverly J. (Nichols)

January 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. "Chuck" Shaffer; dear mother of Pamela (Joseph) Calabrese and Deborah (Ben) Glosser; grandmother of Kevin Speck, Michael Lawrence, Kate Lawrence, Anna (Douglas) Sitler, Peter (Lyn) Perrello and Benjamin (Anni Osburn) Perrello; survived by great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister of Nancy (William) Wiseman and the late Robert (Janice) Nichols; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Wednesday 4:00-7:00 PM (Funeral Prayers at 6:30 PM). Bev was a member of Tonawanda Senior. Citizens and Riverside Homemakers. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.