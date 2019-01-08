SCHAUB, Edward G.

SCHAUB - Edward G. Of West Seneca, entered into rest, January 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen A. (nee Nicholas) Schaub; devoted father of Marlene (Jay) Meyer and Kelly Fanara; cherished grandfather of Kaitlyn, Brianne, Jordan, Cody, Evan, and Jonathan; great-grandfather of Danielle; loving son of the late Irving and Margaret Schaub; dear brother of Julia (Lyman) Lowrey, Helen (late John) McKean, James (late Gayann) Schaub, William (Nancy) Schaub and the late Catherine (late Vincent) Kelchlin, Thomas (Mary Kay) Schaub and Francis (Sue) Schaub; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday morning from 10 - 12 Noon, funeral service will immediately follow. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com