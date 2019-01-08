RUBIN, Joel

RUBIN - Joel January 5, 2019. Son of the late Dr. Harold and Rose Rubin; brother of Dr. Lawrence (Linda) Rubin and Susan (Jeffrey) Nigoff; uncle of Alison (Leeor), Stacy (Derek), Scott and Mindy (Brian). Funeral Services Wednesday at 1:30 PM from the MesnEkoff funeral home, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Congregation Shir Shalom. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com