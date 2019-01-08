Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 8, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the King of Rock ‘N Roll, Elvis Presley, born on this date in 1935, “Rhythm is something you either have or don’t have, but when you have it, you have it all over.”

• • •

COURTESY PAYS – The benefits of business etiquette will be the topic as the Buffalo Niagara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners holds its monthly dinner meeting Wednesday evening in Hyatt Place, 5020 Main St., Amherst.

Speaker is Sawrie Becker, director of development for Westminster Presbyterian Church and past executive director of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women.

The program begins with networking at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6. Cost is $35 for NAWBO members, $40 for guests. Register online at nawbowny.org.

• • •

OVEN FRESH – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s Agriculture Program focuses on breadmaking when it holds a workshop in its LEAF (Learn, Empower, Achieve, Farm) Program from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Frank Bratt Agricultural Center, 3542 Turner Road, Jamestown.

Participants in the class on “Yummy Yeast Breads” will learn basic techniques by making English muffin bread and receive instructions for making other types of bread. Everyone will take home a loaf of fresh bread. A follow-up, “Sourdough and Salt Rising Breads,” will be offered Jan. 26.

Fee is $15. Pre-registration is requested. Call Katelyn Walley-Stoll at 664-9502, ext. 202; email kaw249@cornell.edu or visit cce.cornell.edu/chautauqua/leaf2019.

• • •

RING-A-DING-DING – “The Rat Pack – Frank and Dean” will be featured as the Evans Township Lions Club hosts “An Evening of Entertainment” from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Most Precious Blood Parish Hall, 17 Prospect St., Angola. Tickets are $17 advance, $20 at the door, $140 for a reserved table for 10. Food, beer and wine will be available. For info, call Lion James Sedor at 289-8068.

• • •

JOIN IN – The Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary is looking for new members to help in the gift shop, the sewing group, patient transport and as attendants at the reception desk. Members also enjoy luncheons and holiday parties throughout the year. For info, call 836-6564.

• • •

HELP FOR HELPERS – The Maria M. Love Convalescent Fund is accepting applications for its annual grants from Erie County non-profit organizations. Grant requests may range from $1,000 to $10,000. Deadline to apply is Jan. 25.

Non-profits must assist Erie County residents with medically-related conditions, promote their independence and enhance their quality of life. For info and applications, visit marialovefund.org.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Laurie Dean Torrell, Ted Steinberg, Marie Hall Mullen, Shane Tutterman, Paul Terhaar, Molly Waite, Judy Bisantz, Michael Szczesny, Myra J. McGrier, Sister Paul Marie Baczkowski, Cheryl Bonitati, Michael Romance, Lou Pennella and John Campany.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Today’s online edition of Reporters’ Notebook contains items that appear in shorter form in the print edition, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.