Public will have a say in search for new NCCC president

Niagara County Community College officials will hold three public meetings Jan. 22 to gain input from citizens about what kind of person they should look for to become the college's new president.

The hourlong sessions will be held at 9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. in the cafeteria on the second floor of Building G on the Sanborn campus.

The facilitator will be Karen Rafinski of the Association of Community College Trustees, chosen by NCCC to recruit candidates for the position. The meetings will develop a "presidential profile" for use in recruiting and screening candidates. For those unable to attend, NCCC offers an online survey.

Interim President William J. Murabito is not a candidate for the post, which opened with the April 2017 retirement of James P. Klyczek.