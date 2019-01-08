OLSON, Roger A.

OLSON - Roger A. January 4, 2019. Father of Evelyn (Marc) Messineo; grandfather of Nicholas, Julia and Grace; brother of Linda (David) Bruck; uncle of Stephen (Nicole) and the late Philip Bruck. Family will be present for memorial visitation on Wednesday from 6:00-7:30 PM at the Perna, dengler, roberts funeral home, 1671 Maple Rd. Private interment at the Clarence Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roger's name may be made to the American Heart Association. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com