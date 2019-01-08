NAVAROLI, Frank, III

NAVAROLI NAVAROLI - Frank, Iii Suddenly, January 1, 2019. Friends may call Friday, January 11, 2019, from 6-9 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 12, 2019, 11 AM - 12 Noon, at Midtown Bible Church, 1722 Main St., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com