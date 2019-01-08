Moyer, Margaret (Minger)

Moyer - Margaret (nee Minger)

Margaret "Marge", January 5, 2019, in her 99th year. Wife of the late Myron "Bud" Moyer; mother of Myron (Lori) Moyer, Dave (Anne) Moyer and the late Susan Faery/Apolito; predeceased by her siblings; survived by several nieces and nephews; grandmother of Bill, Maggie, Ben, Emily and Michael; great- grandmother of Mitch, Ben, Evan, Jack, Andrea, Grace and Rose. Marge was a graduate of the University at Buffalo Nursing School and as a registered nurse dedicated her career to helping people in need. Marge and Bud settled in the Wilson Harbor, built two separate homesteads and ran a marina business for 60 years making numerous friends along the way. Marge was a member of and dedicated to many organizations including St. Paul's Lutheran Church and the Wilson Golden Agers. Marge's interests included gardening, sewing and knitting - she created beautiful christening dresses for numerous family members - but all were overshadowed by a good political argument. Marge loved her German Shepherds and the companionship they brought to her life; she had several dedicated mates including Brutus and Buster. Marge's life was dedicated to her family - particularly her grandchildren and great- grandchildren - and she influenced all of their lives immeasurably. It was a great ride. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 at Hamilton and Clark Funeral Home in Wilson. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wilson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org) or Niagara Hospice (www.niagarahospice.org).hamiltonclarkonline.com