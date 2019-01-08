Mercy Flight has a key role in NBC's 'New Amsterdam' tonight

Mercy Flight has a small but key role in tonight’s episode of the return of the new NBC medical drama “New Amsterdam.”

The episode is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), the local NBC affiliate. However, President Trump’s address to the nation may alter the start time.

According to a Mercy Flight release, the orange, white and blue helicopter that saves lives in Western New York with rapid emergency medical care, is featured in a dramatic scene in the program set in Manhattan.

Without revealing too much, filming of the winter premiere took place in November in Manhattan in an episode in which the series lead, Dr. Max Goodwin, (Ryan Eggold), fights for his life. Dr. Goodwin, the hospital’s new medical director, has been diagnosed with the same cancer that Buffalo Bills great Jim Kelly has been battling in real life.

A workaholic with a pregnant wife, Max has been keeping his condition secret from his staff with one exception: The doctor who is treating him.

Here is NBC’s summary of the program: “As Max fights for his life, New Amsterdam is in full swing with a pertinent heart surgery that is not covered by insurance and a potential nurses walk out. As the team feels Max's absence and the doctors find out that they may have to treat one of their own, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) must finally come clean about Max's condition.”

Mercy Flight’s new Bell 429 Helicopter is featured in the program, which enabled the nonprofit organization to complete pilot training in the new helicopter.

Mercy Flight said its chief flight paramedic, director of aircraft maintenance, director for flight operations and a pilot-in-command were completing training.

“This was a very unique opportunity for us, which was not only beneficial operationally, but a good fit in that the goal of providing exceptional patient care was a common thread, be it in the medical drama or real life,” Margie Ferrentino, executive vice president of Mercy Flight, said in a news release.

