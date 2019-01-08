Lancaster man ordered to pay $1 million to IRS

Ronald Wieczorek is going to prison for tax evasion and, when he comes out, he will owe more than $1 million to the Internal Revenue Service.

Wieczorek, a 57-year-old Lancaster contractor, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to a year in prison and ordered to pay restitution to the IRS.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell T. Ippolito said the defendant operated a decadelong scheme that involved hiding assets, commingling finances among his various businesses and using his business accounts to pay for personal expenses.

Defense lawyer Paul J. Cambria Jr. asked for probation and suggested taxpayers do not benefit by putting his client in prison.

Wieczorek's conviction is the the result of an investigation by the IRS' Criminal Investigation Division.